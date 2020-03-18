Letter: I-11 and Saguaro National Park
Re: the March 6 article "Standing tall: Saguaro Park tops 1M visitors in a year for 1st time."

Yee haw and cha ching!

It seems a no brainer to me that this ought to put the final stake into the heart of the monumentally (pun intended) ridiculous ADOT proposal of l-11 through the rural, still wild Avra Valley, home to three great national and local treasures, Saguaro National Park being one of them.

Would you visit the Desert Museum, one of the top ten rated zoos in the world, Saguaro National Park or the Ironwood Forest National Monument when a superhighway goes through and by all of them, dispensing noise and air pollution ?

Don’t think so.

I wouldn’t.

Leona Lansing

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

