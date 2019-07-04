Use the existing urbanized right-of-way along the I-10/19 corridor for I-11, not Avra Valley. I had a ringside-seat to the creation of the I-210 freeway in California. Homes were seized via eminent domain and residents who remained were told that high sound walls would insulate their neighborhoods. But once completed, gas stations and convenience stores sprang up around every off-ramp and soon the area along the route was urbanized. How can we allow that to happen to the Desert Museum, Saguaro National Park West, and even Old Tucson? And such development west of Tucson Mountains Park would dramatically increase traffic on already-overcrowded Gates Pass Road, which is very winding and narrow with no shoulders and carved into solid rock that is nearly straight up and straight down on opposite sides – making the inevitable widening with local tax dollars very expensive.
Mike Cardwell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.