No doubt the need is there for a Tucson bypass as well as a Canada/Mexico highway.
But, a 75 mile per hour interstate highway in Avra valley would have severe consequences. Locating a highway here would do unjustifiable harm to Ironwood National Monument, Tohono O'Odham tribal lands, Saguaro National Park, Tucson Mountain Park, Kitt Peak National Observatory and thousands of property owners. This highway would undo the safeguards put in place to protect plants and wildlife in these areas. Valley fever cases would rise as well as noise, light and air pollution. Urban sprawl would have a heyday here . Tucson businesses would lose millions of dollars in revenue due to this location. Property owners who don't lose their homes to emanant domain would see a plummet in the value of their investment.
Co-locating with I-10 in a 21st century fashion could save this iconic and peaceful valley.
Dreama Hubbard
Southwest side
