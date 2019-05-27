Re: The May 20 article "Could I-10 projects change plans for proposed I-11?"
The Roadrunner article informed that continued improvements to the current I-10 route through Tucson could negate the need for implementing the proposed I-11 corridor. In particular, anticipated technological improvements to motor vehicles are identified as adequately providing increased efficiencies that negate the need for additional traffic capacity and safety offered by a new I-11. I don't agree that our need for more traffic-carrying capacity will be solved entirely through auto technology. I further suggest the thoughtfully planning, designing and constructing of the new I-11 transportation corridor will consume decades of time to complete. In the interim, the planning for this corridor to relieve Tucson motorists of the congestion and safety consequences of more commercial truck traffic from increased international trade should continue, especially the securing of funds to implement needed transportation improvements in this region.
John Bernal
West side
