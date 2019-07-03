The I-11 proposal is sensitive to the environment however it's existence would impact the tranquility of the Sonoran desert, the desert museum, Saguaro National Park West, and the desert vistas.
No major new road or highway should be built while major technological changes in transportation are occurring. Self-driving vehicles and intelligent highway systems may make existing highways much more efficient and allow existing highways to carry much more traffic safely.
Don't spend billions on new highways until we know we have to.
James Beregi
Northwest side
