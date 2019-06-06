This I-11 Superhighway through our Sahuarita residential area will greatly effect our Quality of Living in a Negative way. We are primarily a retirement community living on fixed income, trying to enjoy our retirement years. This Superhighway will effect us in a Negative way as follows;
1.Decrease greatly our home property value, the greatest asset we have. 2. Possibly force us to move and receive a decreased payment for our homes. 3. Greatly increase freeway traffic noise which will be constant. 4. Cause unsightly views and block natural beauty of the desert.
We ask for your help, from your position of service and power, to have the ADOT move the Superhighway West, where it will not effect residential communities.
William Hall
Sahuarita
