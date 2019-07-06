With the addition of the 303 in the Phoenix west valley area in recent years, along with the new loop 202 (S. mountain freeway), plus the widening of route 60 and 93 in the northwest valley and the Wickenburg bypass over the last 4-12 years, none of this proposed highway north of Tucson is even needed.
And it's proposed route around Tucson (assuming it's serving as a bypass) is useless as it starts/ends so far south on the I-19 and so far away from the I-10, that it's not at all practical for the majority of the traffic.
I find it hard to believe that spending the money, time, and resources for this is even being considered, not to mention a fairly large negative environmental impact.
Surely this huge amount of money should be better spent to serve the people of Arizona.
Pete Weinelt
Northwest side
