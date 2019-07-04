For twenty years, Pima County's Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan has balanced economic growth and environmental conservation. It's been a model for other regions; it's won awards for its designers. Now, its spirit is under threat in its place of origin. Although ADOT's Avra Valley bypass doesn't violate the letter of the SDCP, it does strike at its heart and soul. On the scale of developable vs conservable land, I-11 puts Avra Valley on the wrong end. Its community of plants and animals is iconic for a special portion of our nation; and its human community is rooted in its own sense of place. Can ADOT claim that their superficial mitigations can make up for the transformation of this living landscape into a hollowed-out imitation of a landscape? Can the county that nurtured the SDCP be the same county where it is to be hacked so blithely at its roots?
Evelyn Wheeler
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.