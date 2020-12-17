Letter: I-10 Median

The median and shoulders of Interstate 10 from east of Houghton Road into Tucson are a trash-strewn and ugly embarrassment to our city. The median has been bladed down to dry weed stubble. Plastic and debris are everywhere. Freeways in the Phoenix area are desert-landscaped, maintained, and kept clean, thus saying a lot about civic pride there. What does our freeway say about us?
Brian McCarthy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
