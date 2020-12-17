 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I-10 Median
View Comments

Letter: I-10 Median

The median and shoulders of Interstate 10 from east of Houghton Road into Tucson are a trash-strewn and ugly embarrassment to our city. The median has been bladed down to dry weed stubble. Plastic and debris are everywhere. Freeways in the Phoenix area are desert-landscaped, maintained, and kept clean, thus saying a lot about civic pride there. What does our freeway say about us?

Brian McCarthy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Local-issues

Letter: Sumlin Walks Away

After a humiliating 70-7 loss to ASU, head coach Kevin Sumlin has been fired. Okay. That's reasonable. His record in Tucson was poor, and this…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News