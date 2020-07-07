Letter: I-11 a no go

I would like to urge you to push back against another infrastructure proposal that does much more harm than good. I-11 would do just that. I will simply say that it is not worth the destruction of countless homes and desecration of sacred spaces, leading to death for so many precious plants, creatures and humans alike.
Covid and the Bighorn fires have done enough. Let’s make a decision pretending as though we ourselves would be are the ones running the bulldozer if it came to that.
Emily Rockey
West side
