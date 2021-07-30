 Skip to main content
Letter: I-11 Corridor Preferred Route
Letter: I-11 Corridor Preferred Route

The Tier 1 Final Environmental Impact Statement for the I-11 Corridor is out for comment. There are two routes now listed: first is the Avra Valley route that would be so destructive to many communities along its path and the environment, and the second is I-19 / I-10 co-location. Both are now Preferred Alternative options.

We must not be lulled into a false sense of security just because they have now included an option co-locating it with existing highways. We must take this seriously and voice our strong opposition to the Avra Valley proposal. This terrible plan is not going away on its own. We must first ask for more time to comment (30 days is not enough) and oppose it every step of the way.

Gene Valdes

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

