Letter: I-11
Letter: I-11

Re: the July 29 letter "I-11 makes sense."

Question for the writer from the Northwest Side: will I-11 go through your home, or even your neighborhood? It would go through my home and neighborhood.

This un-needed bypass is a complete misuse of money that could be better spent on the existing I-10. It would displace hundreds of residents who enjoy the "thousands of acres of desert land" where they live. Not to mention the negative effect it would have on the wildlife. And what about Saguaro National Park West and the Desert Museum? And, don't forget, I-11 will take traffic away from Tucson. I wonder what that will do to the economy. Think about travelers who might stop for gas or food, or even for a motel. They will not be stopping in Tucson.

Please, say NO to I-11.

Leslie Harris

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

