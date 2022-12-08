Letter: I am embarrassed, afraid, and saddened

The Sunday edition of the Arizona Star regarding our homeless problem was enlightening. I am encouraged that business leaders and concerned citizens are organizing to help solve the issue with the city and county. Business leaders are correct. I no longer shop or dine where I don’t feel safe. I applaud stores that have hired extra security that is highly visible in their parking lots and in the store, but that should not be necessary. On two occasions store personnel insisted on walking me to my car because they felt the conditions were unsafe.