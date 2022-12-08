 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I am embarrassed, afraid, and saddened

Re: the Dec. 4 article "Solutions needed for growing homeless problem."

The Sunday edition of the Arizona Star regarding our homeless problem was enlightening. I am encouraged that business leaders and concerned citizens are organizing to help solve the issue with the city and county. Business leaders are correct. I no longer shop or dine where I don’t feel safe. I applaud stores that have hired extra security that is highly visible in their parking lots and in the store, but that should not be necessary. On two occasions store personnel insisted on walking me to my car because they felt the conditions were unsafe.

I am embarrassed when driving guests from the airport. We make light of the fact that maybe they have landed in San Francisco or Portland. It isn’t funny. I am sad that I have to make excuses for our city.

Where do I shop now? Oro Valley.

Susan Wimberly

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

