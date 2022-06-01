Letter: I am horrified

I just turned on my TV to the horrifying news that yet another mass shooting occurred,; this time at a Texas elementary school. 14 beautiful children and one adult will not be home for dinner tonight or ever again. A deranged killer took them from their families. This, in the wake of another mass shooting just last week in Buffalo taking the lives of 10 innocent citizens just going about their business. 14 children gone. I cannot stop thinking about that. This is the United States of America. What are our elected officials here in Tucson. Here in Pima County, Here in Arizona and in Washington doing about gun control. Ill tell you; NOT ENOUGH. Why are military grade weapons and automatic weapons available to the general public? Why is not enough attention being paid to background checks. The right to own a gun is far less important that the right of my 4 beautiful grandchildren to attend school and grow to adulthood. I plan on asking officials running for office exactly this question. “What is your plan to control the availability of guns?” Their answers will determine how I vote