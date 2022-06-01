 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I am horrified

  • Comments

I just turned on my TV to the horrifying news that yet another mass shooting occurred,; this time at a Texas elementary school. 14 beautiful children and one adult will not be home for dinner tonight or ever again. A deranged killer took them from their families. This, in the wake of another mass shooting just last week in Buffalo taking the lives of 10 innocent citizens just going about their business. 14 children gone. I cannot stop thinking about that. This is the United States of America. What are our elected officials here in Tucson. Here in Pima County, Here in Arizona and in Washington doing about gun control. Ill tell you; NOT ENOUGH. Why are military grade weapons and automatic weapons available to the general public? Why is not enough attention being paid to background checks. The right to own a gun is far less important that the right of my 4 beautiful grandchildren to attend school and grow to adulthood. I plan on asking officials running for office exactly this question. “What is your plan to control the availability of guns?” Their answers will determine how I vote

Floyd Nobler

People are also reading…

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: How about that wall?

One of Karin Taylor Robson's six point plan is to finish the "Wall". Is she talking about the same wall that she is showing in her campaign ad…

Letter: Political letters

It is easy to deflect criticism of President Biden by bringing up President Trump in the conversation.

Letter: The death of Public Health

The passage of the latest two bills by our Legislature and signed by Governor Ducey has undermined all future efforts to assure effective publ…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News