Letter: I Cannot Support Kari Lake

I am a registered Republican, but I cannot in good conscience support Kari Lake for governor. She is absent substance and competence.

Intellectually competent leadership requires the ability to alter one's beliefs based upon substantial evidence to the contrary. Kari Lake’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election proves she is incompetent, as there is overwhelming evidence that Trump lost. Her platform is asinine, and consists of 'Trump won', and anything Hobbs’s is for - she's against. Lake's claim that she will gladly cheat to win by undermining future election results is treasonous, not patriotic.

Furthermore, if Kari Lake were a competent person she would recognize ‘the boy who cried wolf’ position that Trump has put the Republican Party in. Now, if election fraud does occur, few people will believe any Republican who might be victimized.

Trump lost. He’s a loser! It’s obvious we need a new quarterback for the Republican Team. But it shouldn’t be Trump or Kari Lake.

Joshua Reillh

North side