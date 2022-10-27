 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I Cannot Support Kari Lake

  • Comments

I am a registered Republican, but I cannot in good conscience support Kari Lake for governor. She is absent substance and competence.

Intellectually competent leadership requires the ability to alter one's beliefs based upon substantial evidence to the contrary. Kari Lake’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election proves she is incompetent, as there is overwhelming evidence that Trump lost. Her platform is asinine, and consists of 'Trump won', and anything Hobbs’s is for - she's against. Lake's claim that she will gladly cheat to win by undermining future election results is treasonous, not patriotic.

Furthermore, if Kari Lake were a competent person she would recognize ‘the boy who cried wolf’ position that Trump has put the Republican Party in. Now, if election fraud does occur, few people will believe any Republican who might be victimized.

People are also reading…

Trump lost. He’s a loser! It’s obvious we need a new quarterback for the Republican Team. But it shouldn’t be Trump or Kari Lake.

Joshua Reillh

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News