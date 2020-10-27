Letter: I can't trust Barbara LaWall. Vote Nanos.

I have known Barbara LaWall since 1996, when she ran for Pima County Attorney. For years I thought she did a good job, until her dealings with Louis Taylor.
Louis Taylor, a sixteen-year-old Black teenager, was convicted of murdering 28 people in the 1969 Pioneer Hotel fire. He spent 42 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. His conviction was vacated because there was new evidence the fire wasn't set and a witness in the trial said, "black boys like to set fires". To get out of jail early before a new trial, in 2012, LaWall's county attorney's office said the 60-year-old Taylor had to plead no contest to those murder charges.
Because of that felony plea, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit reluctantly voted 2-1 to disallow Taylor's claim to damages against the City of Tucon and Pima County. The dissenting judge wrote the deal, "perpetuate(s) an abuse of power."
Would I trust LaWall's judgment? No! Should you?
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
