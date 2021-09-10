 Skip to main content
Letter: I CHANGED MY MIND
Letter: I CHANGED MY MIND

I don’t normally follow state politics, but recent events caught my eye. First, the state legislature forbid the use of health protection measures in schools. I can’t believe they actually want children to go without protection during a deadly epidemic. Outrageous.

Then, I read about some of the bad bills passed this year. One bill will put an identifying code on our ballots. They’re trying to take away our right to vote in private. The secret ballot is a basic principle of democracy. Even more outrageous.

My outrage meter moved enough that I decided to locate where I could sign the citizen petitions circulating to repeal the worst of these laws. I found a signing table outside my local library and helpful volunteers who explained each petition before I signed.

I guess I’ll have to follow state politics (and who I vote for in the next election) more closely. Sure hope the repeal petitions work and we can all still cast secret ballots in 2022.

Teddy McGraw

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

