Since January I have been getting an action alert on my water bill that advised me that my usage was unusually high. I tried to find the cause myself but to no avail so I called them. And that’s when a wonderful thing happened, if you can call the news that I have a main water system leak wonderful. Orlando from the water service came to my house. I not only got a diagnosis, he showed me how he came to that conclusion and how to test my systems in the future, should I have another problem. Then he taught me all about my irrigation system. He was WONDERFUL. I am recommending him for a raise. He is worth every penny we pay him. So don’t put off calling our local water service. They are a good resource and you might get to meet Orlando.
Judi Witter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.