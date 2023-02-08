Dear fellow drivers, I have a confession. I’m the one driving the posted speed limit, the one you blame for missing the green turn arrow or yellow light. I see you riding my bumper, honking when you speed past. I see you at the next light shaking your head in disgust. Here is how you can avoid this frustration. Join me and drive the posted speed limit. Not only will you never be stuck behind me again, you will find yourself more relaxed during your drive. You’ll realize trying to save time by speeding is futile, thwarted not by me but by traffic lights controlling the general flow of drivers. You will never again worry about being pulled over for speeding, and surprisingly arrive pretty much at the same time. You too can rest easy knowing the secret joy of driving the posted speed limit and making our roads safer for everyone.