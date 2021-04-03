Letter: I got help from neighbors I didn't know I had

I was at the COVID-19 vaccine line at the U of A yesterday, taking my adult child for their shot, when my car suffered a total electrical failure. It wasn't the battery, it had been replaced 5 months ago. Immediately I was surrounded by an army of helpers, offering suggestions, looking under the hood, trying to jump start my car, etc. I kept apologizing, but they assured me it was no problem, in the nicest manner. The army of neighbors was immediately deployed to signal cars to drive around my car, to assure my kid got their vaccine. While I attempted to get help from my insurance's tow company, more neighbors arrived, and one, Ernest, a long time employee of the U of A, was able to get my car out of park and into neutral so the army could push my car out of the line. Thanks, neighbors!
Margaret Lacey
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.