 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I got help from neighbors I didn't know I had
View Comments

Letter: I got help from neighbors I didn't know I had

  • Comments

I was at the COVID-19 vaccine line at the U of A yesterday, taking my adult child for their shot, when my car suffered a total electrical failure. It wasn't the battery, it had been replaced 5 months ago. Immediately I was surrounded by an army of helpers, offering suggestions, looking under the hood, trying to jump start my car, etc. I kept apologizing, but they assured me it was no problem, in the nicest manner. The army of neighbors was immediately deployed to signal cars to drive around my car, to assure my kid got their vaccine. While I attempted to get help from my insurance's tow company, more neighbors arrived, and one, Ernest, a long time employee of the U of A, was able to get my car out of park and into neutral so the army could push my car out of the line. Thanks, neighbors!

Margaret Lacey

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News