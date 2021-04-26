 Skip to main content
Letter: I got what I voted for
Letter: I got what I voted for

Re: the April 17 article "Conover won't seek executions.'

It was both refreshing & heartening to read Caitlin Schmidt's piece on our new county Prosecutor Laura Conover. Conover's statement "...we've just over-incarcerated the heck out of families and neighborhoods" speaks to a real story that those of us living in certain zip codes may be totally oblivious to. Conover's work is part of a national progressive trend to achieve greater justice and not just 'lock em up.' I am glad to see her efforts thus far showing that this time I got what and who I voted for.

Michael Judd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

