Re: the Feb. 17 column 'Star will drop 'Non Sequitur' over vulgar language.'
I'm so sorry that I missed the little words in the cartoon. I must have been half asleep not to notice such vile language in my newspaper. I'm so glad that you are deleting this as a protest. One can no longer take this revolting language in our newspaper. Only President Trump can talk like that and get away with it.
Let's all pray that this type of language will be deleted from all the pages in your newspaper. Then we will have no news either. It must have been terrible. I think you should fire your editor and the foul language checkers to be sure that you have eradicated the problem. We must save our young from ever hearing this type of talk. I'm sure they never hear it in school or playgrounds of today. That is how I learned my bad words. I believe it was so bad that you are taking out one of the only thought provoking cartoons left in your paper. Sad.
Ray Oswald
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.