Letter: I have decided to continue my subscription to the Daily Star
I'm a newspaper addict. For over 50 years I have started my day with a trip to the front yard to pick up my morning paper. When Tucson had two daily papers I took them both. A diversity of opinions could be had in local print. Happy times.

For some time now, I have felt that the news/opinions presented in the Star are biased. It has bothered me to the point that I've considered dropping my subscription. Delayed delivery times resulting from the local printing facility shutdown did not help. But I am addicted to newsprint on my hands in the morning. If not for Greg Hansen and coverage of U of A sports I might have bailed and gone to newsprint rehab.

Continuing to subscribe to the Star has become a difficult decision for me at renewal time. But the current pandemic has gifted me with clarity on this issue. With the current frenzy, shortages, and fighting over toilet paper, I will continue to take the Daily Star.

Kevin Pierce

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

