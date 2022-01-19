Letter: I have heard this story before

Reading Mayor Romero’s op-ed regarding the RTA reminded me of growing up and working in the Seattle-King county area watching the region struggle with regional issues, especially, the pollution of Lake Washington. Cities and sewer districts were discharging effluent directly into the lake making it unsafe to swim.
Leaders responded with a Federation of Governments (called Metro) made up of cities, sewer districts and the county to clean up the lake. New treatment plants were built and the lake was soon swimmable again. After this success, Metro assumed additional responsibilities and the Metro Council grew to 42 members who gradually began raising equity issues and creating dissension.
In 1989 the US Supreme Court ruled that governing boards where members did not represent equal populations violated the “one person, one vote” requirement of the US Constitution. Metro did not comply, was dissolved and its responsibilities were assumed by King County. Metro was a success whose time had passed.
I wonder if the RTA is on the same path.
Michael Mulcahy
Northeast side
