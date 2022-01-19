 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I have heard this story before
View Comments

Letter: I have heard this story before

  • Comments

Reading Mayor Romero’s op-ed regarding the RTA reminded me of growing up and working in the Seattle-King county area watching the region struggle with regional issues, especially, the pollution of Lake Washington. Cities and sewer districts were discharging effluent directly into the lake making it unsafe to swim.

Leaders responded with a Federation of Governments (called Metro) made up of cities, sewer districts and the county to clean up the lake. New treatment plants were built and the lake was soon swimmable again. After this success, Metro assumed additional responsibilities and the Metro Council grew to 42 members who gradually began raising equity issues and creating dissension.

In 1989 the US Supreme Court ruled that governing boards where members did not represent equal populations violated the “one person, one vote” requirement of the US Constitution. Metro did not comply, was dissolved and its responsibilities were assumed by King County. Metro was a success whose time had passed.

I wonder if the RTA is on the same path.

Michael Mulcahy

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Border fence

Thank you for the article published Sunday, January 9th seeking input on steps to take address the safety of those who are part of the border …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News