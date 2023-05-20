I hope today you choose you,
decide where you want to go,
To grow –and finally, go.
To become the best you.
For you and you, and you.
Today,
I hope you’ve gathered the strength,
to choose,
where to go, grow –and finally go.
I hope today you discover the courage
to grab your shoes,
your truths and your power.
No time to judge,
to wait for things to tally.
Not a moment to dally
Get on your way, please go, grow –and finally, go
Today,
I hope you screen your baggage,
Barricade the noises in your head,
neck, arms, torso, legs, and feet.
Pack a pillow, fasten your seatbelt
Get ready for take-off; go, grow –and finally, go
Today,
I hope the words from your mouth
carry your ideas, passions, thoughts,
feelings and intentions.
I hope today you pay less attention,
to the pink noise, chimes, and the clouds
And listen to the voice within.
No time to question,
Not a moment to waste.
Unfasten your seatbelt
Bolt up from your seat, and please go,
grow –and finally, go.
Sam J. Ssemaganda
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.