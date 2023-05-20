I hope today you choose you,

decide where you want to go,

To grow –and finally, go.

To become the best you.

For you and you, and you.

Today,

I hope you’ve gathered the strength,

to choose,

where to go, grow –and finally go.

I hope today you discover the courage

to grab your shoes,

your truths and your power.

No time to judge,

to wait for things to tally.

Not a moment to dally

Get on your way, please go, grow –and finally, go

Today,

I hope you screen your baggage,

Barricade the noises in your head,

neck, arms, torso, legs, and feet.

Pack a pillow, fasten your seatbelt

Get ready for take-off; go, grow –and finally, go

Today,

I hope the words from your mouth

carry your ideas, passions, thoughts,

feelings and intentions.

I hope today you pay less attention,

to the pink noise, chimes, and the clouds

And listen to the voice within.

No time to question,

Not a moment to waste.

Unfasten your seatbelt

Bolt up from your seat, and please go,

grow –and finally, go.

Sam J. Ssemaganda

Foothills