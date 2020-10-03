Letter: I know a “COOL” place!

I just can’t believe the continuing heat in Tucson. Beautiful evenings, gorgeous mornings, and then there’s the rest of the day!
So.....escape the heat of the day at the Tucson Museum of Art. What a treat to visit this stellar institution where there is always something new to see, and, learn. Now the biennial is open, and the new wing is an absolute treat. The Museum is open Thursday thru Sunday and getting a ticket for admittance is required for safety reasons.
No doubt some form of boredom has set in, how many Zoom meetings can you tolerate, I can’t handle any more, getting out is mandatory for sanity, or, what’s left!!! Go, have fun, learn and be “COOL”.
Binky Luckhurst
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
