 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: I know a “COOL” place!
View Comments

Letter: I know a “COOL” place!

I just can’t believe the continuing heat in Tucson. Beautiful evenings, gorgeous mornings, and then there’s the rest of the day!

So.....escape the heat of the day at the Tucson Museum of Art. What a treat to visit this stellar institution where there is always something new to see, and, learn. Now the biennial is open, and the new wing is an absolute treat. The Museum is open Thursday thru Sunday and getting a ticket for admittance is required for safety reasons.

No doubt some form of boredom has set in, how many Zoom meetings can you tolerate, I can’t handle any more, getting out is mandatory for sanity, or, what’s left!!! Go, have fun, learn and be “COOL”.

Binky Luckhurst

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: It's Personal

Because I care about my health, I cannot support politicians whose willful disregard of science continue to put me and my family at risk. Beca…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News