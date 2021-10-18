 Skip to main content
Letter: I Know My Tire Guy is Vaccinated...How About My Dentist?
Letter: I Know My Tire Guy is Vaccinated...How About My Dentist?

Today I visited my dentist; first time since the pandemic. I inquired, “Has everybody here been vaccinated?” The response was “We can’t answer that question. It’s a privacy issue.” I was shocked. Here are people leaning over my maskless face, breathing on me, with their hands in my mouth and they refuse to tell me if they have been vaccinated? I assumed if they had been vaccinated that they would gladly tell me. I took exception to their answer and left.

Later that day I was in a tire store (local chain). At the counter it was posted "We've been vaccinated." So, let me get this straight. My tire guy can say he's been vaccinated, but my dentist doesn’t have to? What crazed culture have we become? I would expect it to be mandatory that all health care workers be vaccinated. Just like I would expect doctors to have medical degrees. Our health outweighs their “privacy.”

Ray Lindstrom

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

