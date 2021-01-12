Letter: I love Howard Fischer!

Re: the Jan. 10 article "Emergency powers, elections on Ariz. Legislature's agenda."
For years I've admired Howard Fischer's reporting on Arizona government and government officials. Mr. Fischer has been covering the statehouse, governor's office and Arizona Supreme Court for more than 30 years through both Republican and Democratic administrations. He is a master at reporting objectively on shenanigans on both sides of the aisle, and he has the ability to explain complex issues without talking down to his readers. Those qualities, in and of themselves, are reasons enough to admire him.
But what I most appreciate is his ability to inject whimsy and humor into news stories without compromising the seriousness of his reportage. Case in point: the January 10 front page story, which begins, “The 2021 legislative session is brought to you by the letter E.”
Thanks, Howie, for starting my Sunday with a smile.
Laura Penny
Foothills
