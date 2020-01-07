Letter: I love libraries!

Re: the Jan. 3 article "Give these books a listen."
I thoroughly enjoyed Esther Cepeda's Op Ed about audiobooks. I, too, have been listening to books for a long time. She's right that they are a wonderful addition to the quality of life and the readers are generally terrific.
Cepeda notes that their prices have "gotten more attractive." I just want to let reader's know that in fact thousands of titles are FREE! You can download them from the public library from the comfort of your own home. In addition to books, libraries offer movies for downloading and programs for children and adults alike, for FREE! Libraries Rock! If you aren't using yours, you're paying too much!
Sally Reed
Northeast side
