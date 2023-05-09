In response to "Biden's coercion of Americans"

A letter writer claimed that President Biden was coercing Americans to buy "unwanted expensive electric vehicles."

What coercion? I get 99 miles per gallon in my Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and never have to worry about gas prices. It charges up overnight at a cost of $10 per month for electricity. Driving green is saving me a ton of money. Also, I’m reducing my carbon footprint and cutting the pollutants that a gas car would emit. I feel good about that.

There are 358 free charging stations in Tucson alone, meaning I'll never run out of juice. There are 16.5 million electric vehicles on the road today, and sales are breaking records.

The average cost of a new gas vehicle today is $48,763, but it's only $39,040 for a hybrid vehicle. So I'm not being coerced by Biden. It is the viewpoint of the letter writer that is forced.

Larry Bodine

Foothills