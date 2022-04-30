 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I Love You, Arizona

  • Comments

A current version of the song, "I Love You, Arizona".

You've ruined Arizona.

I don't know what to do.

I've lived here all my life

and served red, white and blue.

What's changed in Arizona?

It's really not the same.

The lawmakers in Phoenix

have put us all to shame.

Our statehood Constitution

keeps college costs down low.

The wingnuts & and Regents

decided to say No.

For teachers and the voters,

the lawmakers don't care.

But they're the ones whose voices

we really need to share.

People are also reading…

Where will we get our water?

We need it just to live.

The lakes are dropping lower

but something has to give.

My family lives in Tucson

with sunshine every day.

It causes me to question,

to leave or should I stay?

I miss you Arizona.

My patience grows so thin.

I hope that we'll get stronger

to heal from within.

Let's vote in Arizona.

Your chance will come this fall.

Get rid of all the nut-cakes.

Let's vote, once and for all.

Robert Kruse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Nix the Western I-11 Route

Interstate 11 seeks to connect Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona and has various routes up in the air. Despite doubts from the public that a new …

Letter: Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding unde…

Letter: Starve the Teachers

I am having a hard time understanding why the Arizona Legislature treats the Public School Teachers the way it does. They have billions in sur…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News