Letter: I Love You, Arizona

A current version of the song, "I Love You, Arizona".
You've ruined Arizona.
I don't know what to do.
I've lived here all my life
and served red, white and blue.
What's changed in Arizona?
It's really not the same.
The lawmakers in Phoenix
have put us all to shame.
Our statehood Constitution
keeps college costs down low.
The wingnuts & and Regents
decided to say No.
For teachers and the voters,
the lawmakers don't care.
But they're the ones whose voices
we really need to share.
Where will we get our water?
We need it just to live.
The lakes are dropping lower
but something has to give.
My family lives in Tucson
with sunshine every day.
It causes me to question,
to leave or should I stay?
I miss you Arizona.
My patience grows so thin.
I hope that we'll get stronger
to heal from within.
Let's vote in Arizona.
Your chance will come this fall.
Get rid of all the nut-cakes.
Let's vote, once and for all.
Robert Kruse
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.