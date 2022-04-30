Letter: I Love You, Arizona

A current version of the song, "I Love You, Arizona".

You've ruined Arizona.

I don't know what to do.

I've lived here all my life

and served red, white and blue.

What's changed in Arizona?

It's really not the same.

The lawmakers in Phoenix

have put us all to shame.

Our statehood Constitution

keeps college costs down low.

The wingnuts & and Regents

decided to say No.

For teachers and the voters,

the lawmakers don't care.

But they're the ones whose voices

we really need to share.

Where will we get our water?

We need it just to live.

The lakes are dropping lower

but something has to give.

My family lives in Tucson

with sunshine every day.

It causes me to question,

to leave or should I stay?

I miss you Arizona.

My patience grows so thin.

I hope that we'll get stronger

to heal from within.

Let's vote in Arizona.

Your chance will come this fall.

Get rid of all the nut-cakes.

Let's vote, once and for all.

Robert Kruse

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

