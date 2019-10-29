I have never posted a political sign in my yard in all of my 68 years. As the victim of burglary twice, I did today. I am totally behind the candidate that sees the importance of more police protection. Crime is so rampant in my neighborhood, and the surrounding neighborhoods, that I don’t dare allow a cool breeze in my home on a beautiful Autumn day by leaving a door or window open. It seems that our police don’t have the manpower to respond to everyday “petty crime.” We need a mayor who will seriously address the need for more protection. I had the pleasure of meeting and chatting with Ed Ackerley when I went to pick up my sign. It is proudly displayed and I encourage voters to “Jump In.”
Diane Paulson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.