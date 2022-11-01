 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: I support Engel for Congress

  • Comments

In the 10+ years I’ve known her, I’ve been impressed by Kirsten Engel's abilities, energy, and dedication to the issues important to the people of Southern Arizona. That’s why I’ve been volunteering to talk to voters about her.

Kirsten Engel will work for Arizonans when in Congress. She has experience as a legislator by serving in both the Arizona House and Arizona Senate. Engel worked across the aisle to solve Arizona’s water issues, support public education, defend reproductive freedom, expand healthcare, and protect voters’ rights. Engel’s background as an attorney, knowledge of natural resources law, and experience as a legislator make her the right choice to represent Southern Arizona in Congress.

Vote to send Engel to Congress – we need her there.

Mari Jensen

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News