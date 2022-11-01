Letter: I support Engel for Congress

In the 10+ years I’ve known her, I’ve been impressed by Kirsten Engel's abilities, energy, and dedication to the issues important to the people of Southern Arizona. That’s why I’ve been volunteering to talk to voters about her.

Kirsten Engel will work for Arizonans when in Congress. She has experience as a legislator by serving in both the Arizona House and Arizona Senate. Engel worked across the aisle to solve Arizona’s water issues, support public education, defend reproductive freedom, expand healthcare, and protect voters’ rights. Engel’s background as an attorney, knowledge of natural resources law, and experience as a legislator make her the right choice to represent Southern Arizona in Congress.

Vote to send Engel to Congress – we need her there.

Mari Jensen

Midtown