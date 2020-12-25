Letter: I support Mayor Romero

I have lived in Tucson since 1968 and I am saddened by the effort to recall Mayor Romero.
What is this recall about? They are against trees apparently. So recall her????
As a cancer survivor she has helped save my life by setting the mask mandate. She went to bat for our lives. So recall her????
Regarding BLM, black lives do matter BECAUSE all lives matter. But we have been treating black lives differently. It’s time to change this. I’m happy the Mayer recognizes it.
If you are upset with the phrase Black Lives Matter then you are demonstrating the racism we are talking about. If all lives matter then this INCLUDES black lives does not?
This recall is racism in action. Don’t sign it.
And Madam Mayor should they somehow get the signatures, please don’t resign. We will fight for you.
Pati Stein
East side
