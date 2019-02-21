I would like to add my comments in support of Non-Sequitur.
1. Non-Sequitur is among the strips that I really like a lot. It has wit, and insightful social comment which allows your subscribers to chuckle at things which in reality make us REALLY ANGRY! Many of the these things are caused by the chaos created by the very person who is the object of Wiley's request.
2. The offensive message is an obscure label, one of eight labels on a mechanical diagram. I did not see it. Your editors obviously didn't see it. I doubt that any editor saw it. Lots of papers ran the strip implying that their editors didn't see it either.
3. I urge you to reconsider the balance of a single word against the value which many your subscribers place in this comic strip.
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.