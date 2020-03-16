Letter: I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as 1,000,000 trees

Listed below are local native trees found growing in the downtown Tucson area at the turn of the last century (SCRFP = Santa Cruz River Flood-plain).
Fremont Cottonwood (SCRFP), Western Black Willow among others (SCRFP), Arizona Black Walnut (SCRFP), Velvet Ash (SCRFP), Saguaro, Netleaf Hackberry (SCRFP), Velvet Mesquite (SCRFP), Western Soapberry (SCRFP), Blue Paloverde, Catclaw Acacia (SCRFP), Desert Elderberry (SCRFP), Desert Ironwood, Screwbean Mesquite (SCRFP) and Foothill Paloverde.
It would be best to plant them into their native or similar habitat.
If you are uncomfortable with watering seedlings thru establishment consider planting seeds and see what takes root.
The nurserymen at Desert Survivors nursery could probably answer many of your questions, they also sell a very large selection of local native plants.
Plants live in community with other plants and animals so consider planting a mixture of local native shrubs, vines, grasses and perennial and annual herbs with your trees.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
