Letter: I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as 1,000,000 trees
View Comments

Letter: I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as 1,000,000 trees

Listed below are local native trees found growing in the downtown Tucson area at the turn of the last century (SCRFP = Santa Cruz River Flood-plain).

Fremont Cottonwood (SCRFP), Western Black Willow among others (SCRFP), Arizona Black Walnut (SCRFP), Velvet Ash (SCRFP), Saguaro, Netleaf Hackberry (SCRFP), Velvet Mesquite (SCRFP), Western Soapberry (SCRFP), Blue Paloverde, Catclaw Acacia (SCRFP), Desert Elderberry (SCRFP), Desert Ironwood, Screwbean Mesquite (SCRFP) and Foothill Paloverde.

It would be best to plant them into their native or similar habitat.

If you are uncomfortable with watering seedlings thru establishment consider planting seeds and see what takes root.

The nurserymen at Desert Survivors nursery could probably answer many of your questions, they also sell a very large selection of local native plants.

Plants live in community with other plants and animals so consider planting a mixture of local native shrubs, vines, grasses and perennial and annual herbs with your trees.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Coronavirus

Much as I love the Tucson Festival of Books, I think it is extremely irresponsible not to cancel it this year. With thousands of people coming…

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Local-issues

Letter: Pedestrian Safety

I continue to read about pedestrians being injured and killed by drivers. Then I read an article from the local police or sheriff about how we…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News