Letter: I Trust Jonathan Mosher

I was honored to serve for 10 years as a Democratic Arizona State Representative and have remained actively involved in several local community based organizations.
I've met Jonathan Mosher and have come to know, respect and admire his work, commitment and dedication. I trust Jonathan to be our next Pima County Attorney because he has demonstrated many excellent qualifications for the job. He understands the depth of issues and "walks the talk". Jonathan is deeply committed to justice for all people.
I ask you to join me in trusting and voting for Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney.
Thank you,
Herschella Horton
Former Democratic Arizona State Representative (1991-2001)
Herschella Horton
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!