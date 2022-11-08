 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I used to be a Republican

“I used to be a Republican.” I’ve heard that statement a lot lately. In fact, I too, “used to be a Republican.” As were my parents and grandparents. When I was a teenager, my mother passed on this political advice. “We don’t vote for the party; we vote for the best person to do the job and that person is usually a Republican.” If she were alive today, she would not be able to give that advice nor would she recognize the political party she once admired. During the primary the voters selected a slate of ridiculously unqualified Republican candidates to do the jobs they aspire to. As you go to the polls today consider the wisest part of my mother’s advice. Vote for the best person to do the job. Democrats Mark Kelly, Kirsten Engle, Kris Mayes, and Adrian Fontes are the best people for the job as they bring experience and a commitment to service for all their constituents. They will represent us well.

Pam Simon

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

