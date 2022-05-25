 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I will still vote for AZ Republicans

I am a Republican and I intend to vote that way in the November national and state elections. Yes, the AZ legislature has some odd Republican characters making proposals that I do not necessarily agree with. BUT, I will not vote for Democrats to take take control over this state! Yes they will provide more funding to schools and teachers but that does not necessarily translate into better education. I do not want more divisive CRT, gender neutrality and transgenderism taught in schools. I do not want the "Stand Your Ground" self defense law to be replaced with having to flee first. I do not want Concealed Carry laws eliminated and punitive firearms restrictions placed on law abiding gun owners. I do not want a Progressive Attorney General who puts the well being of criminals over victims. I do not want state legislation legalizing abortions beyond 12 weeks. I do not want my taxes raised. To my knowledge, no state Republican legislator has proposed halting physically turning out to vote!

Darrin Styles

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

Letter: Arizona Republicans

By now, no one in this state can reasonably deny that Mark Finchem and Andy Biggs enthusiastically supported the January 6 attempt to violentl…

