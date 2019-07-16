The Epic gasoline shortage of 1979 got us all lining up for our fix of euphoric liquid gold. We came up with a lot of ideas to lessen our dependency: car pooling, using a bike to commute on trips of less than a couple of miles, promoting mass transportation.
Once the price for fuel increased we suddenly had all the “heroin” we could inject into our personal gas guzzling four door pickups and SUV’s.
There have been lots of letters in regard to I-11 (that no one wants) to solve traffic gridlock, yet we have not implemented changes in our driving habits. While 68 bridges, roads, and other infrastructure are crumbling, our leaders force new solutions to a problem that will not go away until we change our “One Person One Car” mentality.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.