In this era of dark money influencing their own interests, one wonders how happy Las Vegas casino operators are at the thought of a new highway bringing the ever-growing population of southern Az a better route to their tables. The money would be better spent extending I-8 from Casa Grande directly to I-10/191 interchange. The trucking industry would save millions in fuel costs annually, I know this because I worked as a professional driver from 1977-2007. The local traffic congestion on I-10 and subsequent pollution would be greatly reduced. Tucson surface road traffic could transition back to I-10 knowing they wouldn't get caught in the "parking lot" condjtions during the twice daily rush hours. Tucson is a destination community, a bypass won't cause it to dry up and blow away. Traffic congestion is an ever-growing negative effect on the quality of life of all Arizonans. There would need to be mitigation for landowners on this route, but it's for the greater good.
Tom Finley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.