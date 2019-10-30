Re: the oct. 15 article "Opposition rises over proposed Interstate 11."
Rep. Finchem’s outcry over maintenance versus growth, and the Center for Biological Diversity’s environmental dogma, get over yourselves. Transportation is the key to our survibablity. East to west I-10 in Tucson will not be able to support future traffic let alone the growth for a north-south I-11. Town of Marana is correct in their assessment that combining I-10 and I-11 through Tucson would be a disaster. Just look at the traffic numbers from the Pima Association of Governments for I-10 alone. I-11 is not a I-10 panacea. We need an I-10 and I-11 together. Both are necessary and imperative for the stability of a vibrant Arizona economy. Will there be environmental constraints from as new I-11 west of the Tucson Mountains? Absolutely. The key is to work together to avoid, minimize, and mitigate those constraints as best we can. Let’s do that.
Nick Weigel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.