Letter: IARP Ruling : No Penalty for Sean Miller

After 5 years of investigation I find it hard to believe that Book Richardson and Mark Phelps were penalized and Sean Miller gets off without any penalty at all and a very very large separation pay when he left the University of Arizona. Even Tommy Lloyd's staff is being penalized with a 7 week recruiting suspension.

For this entire period under question Sean Miller was the direct boss of both Mark and Book. It's hard to believe that he knew nothing of what was going on and even if he didn't know you would think that he should be held accountable for what is direct staff is doing.

This is a complete failure of the NCAA and IARP investigation and penalization process and really a black eye for College Basketball.

Dave Archer

Foothills