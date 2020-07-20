Letter: ICE Agents spread Covid!

Arizona has been the #1 hot spot in the world. ICE agents spread the virus willfully. I came back from the dentist's office to wait in line in a partially enclosed area for over 90 minutes with hundred or so other people, some masked, some not. some obviously sick. Only one agent behind a glass shield worked to process people. He demanded I remove my mask, glasses, and give him my passport which he handled with plastic gloves. Obviously ICE is well aware of the dangers of transmission. Yesterday, fewer people but same rude routine. "If you don't like the way you are treated, you can quit going to Mexico", as he rummaged through everything in my bag with his dirty gloves.
This belligerant attitude toward the public is quite dangerous during a pandemic. There is no reason we cannot scan our own passports and hold them open for the agents' inspection.
We pay for this possibly lethal abuse with our taxes.
Susan Thorpe
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
