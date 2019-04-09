While I believe all the agencies the Star mentioned in its AZ tax credit article are worthy, I did not see Interfaith Community Services (ICS) listed. One thing that makes ICS special is that if a person wants to do volunteer work and can't decide what is a good fit, ICS has a varied choice of duties from which to choose. My husband delivers mobile meals to give back because his elderly mother received them, and while the recipients (including a 95 and a 92 year old) are grateful to receive the meal, they are most happy to have someone visit with them for a short while. I don't know who benefits more - I think my husband feels as good about volunteering as his "customers" feel about receiving the attention.

Bernadette Mycynek

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

