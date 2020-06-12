Letter: Identify grocery stores that don’t require masks

For years, the Star has listed restaurants that have failed health department inspections and thus pose an increased health risk. This is valuable public information. The same should hold for Tucson grocery stores that fail to take the simple but important step of requiring masks for all customers and employees. To my knowledge, Costco and Whole Foods are the only ones that do. These should be recognized and serve as models for others. I cannot understand why others are dragging their feet on this issue, especially with the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona. These stores should be identified and hopefully shamed into doing the right thing. Most of their customers and all of their employees would appreciate it. I’m almost 77 and have a heart condition, and I see the risk of contracting COVID-19 at a grocery store far more serious than the risk of eating at a restaurant with a bad inspection report.
Denny Murano
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!