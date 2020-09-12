 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: If Latinos voted Republican, would the AZ Star and Democrats be opposing the border wall?
View Comments

Letter: If Latinos voted Republican, would the AZ Star and Democrats be opposing the border wall?

If Latinos were known to vote 70% to 80% for Republicans, as they now do for Democrats, would the AZ Star and Democrats so vehemently oppose building the border wall? If they really cared about saving migrant's lives and keeping smuggled drugs, which are increasingly methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fetanyl, off the streets would they be opposing the wall? I firmly believe their anti-wall arguments about wildlife, the environment, etc., mask real motives. Progressive liberal Democrats believe people in poverty have a right to come here, and more importantly, they will become future citizens, vote Democrat and eternally expand the party's power in government. Ask yourselves, if 70% to 80% of Latinos, who make up most of the illegal immigrant population, voted Republican, would Democrats like Joe Biden and the Star be supporting legalization and citizenship for 11 million already here? Would they have been supportive and non critical of the tens of thousands of Central Americans who came here illegally and more likely will come if Biden wins?

Jonathan Towers

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: Why the cap?

As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: "The event came on the heels of yet ano…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News