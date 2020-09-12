Letter: If Latinos voted Republican, would the AZ Star and Democrats be opposing the border wall?

If Latinos were known to vote 70% to 80% for Republicans, as they now do for Democrats, would the AZ Star and Democrats so vehemently oppose building the border wall? If they really cared about saving migrant's lives and keeping smuggled drugs, which are increasingly methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fetanyl, off the streets would they be opposing the wall? I firmly believe their anti-wall arguments about wildlife, the environment, etc., mask real motives. Progressive liberal Democrats believe people in poverty have a right to come here, and more importantly, they will become future citizens, vote Democrat and eternally expand the party's power in government. Ask yourselves, if 70% to 80% of Latinos, who make up most of the illegal immigrant population, voted Republican, would Democrats like Joe Biden and the Star be supporting legalization and citizenship for 11 million already here? Would they have been supportive and non critical of the tens of thousands of Central Americans who came here illegally and more likely will come if Biden wins?
Jonathan Towers
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
