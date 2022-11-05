Letter: If Republicans win, you lose

The media, especially the TV broadcast of sporting events (including the World Series and football games), is being bombarded with misleading ads against Democratic candidates. To counter this barrage, all people need to remember is the following:

In its actions and its messaging, it is clear the Republican Party—both nationally and here in Arizona— is working against the interests of every American … on democracy, the economy, taxes, Social Security, drug prices, climate, reproductive liberty, gun safety, personal privacy, and LGBTQ equality. The Arizona legislature over the past year has made clear its disdain for public education, for reproductive rights, and for voter rights and has ignored the pressing issues of climate change, drought, and water shortages.