Letter: If schools don't fully reopen, refund is in order
Re the letter to the editor "if schools don't fully reopen, refund is in order" (Star 7-23)

The writer suggests that if schools don't fully reopen, then taxpayers should demand a partial refund of property taxes because we're being cheated. Seriously? As if our property taxes are used solely for the public schools! Even if that were true, that is a totally selfish rationale. The writer is obviously not a teacher or other school worker or parent either. Speaking as a retired elementary teacher, I pray every day for those current teachers and staff who will be putting their lives on the line if/when the schools reopen. I think it's time that all of us in this country set aside our individualism (me first) and instead take up the mantle of collective responsibility.

Aston Bloom

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

