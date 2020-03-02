Letter: If transgender girls aren't allowed to compete, they'll quit
Letter: If transgender girls aren't allowed to compete, they'll quit

I thought that the days of USSR women’s Olympic superiority was in the dust bin of history until I read the Daily Star column, “If transgender girls aren't allowed to compete, they'll quit”. I say, “If transgender girls are allowed to compete, will biological females quit sports?”

In the 1970/80’s we witnessed East German biological females infused with testosterone, and who knows what else, competing as women. We didn’t like it; we thought it was unfair. Remember?

Fast forward to 2020 America: The columnist, armed with “scientific” arguments much like that East Germany employed so successfully with the IOC, is asking us to ignore XY and XX chromosomes in athletic completion. The IOC acquiesced during the Cold War, but America will not stand for it today.

Life is complicated; sport asks only for a level playing field.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

